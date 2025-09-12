Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium

RSVP

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release:  The Center for Design and Material Culture is pleased to host the sixth annual Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium on Friday, September 12 at 10:00 AM. This fellowship program, in partnership with the Chipstone Foundation, offers undergraduate UW–Madison students an opportunity to conduct research in one of the three pillars of the CDMC: textiles, material culture, and design. Additional information about the 2025 cohort of fellows is forthcoming. This program will be held in-person in the Wisconsin Idea Room (1199) in Nancy Nicholas Hall. This will also be available to watch online.

Info

UW Nancy Nicholas Hall 1300 Linden Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Lectures & Seminars
608-262-1162
RSVP
Google Calendar - Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium - 2025-09-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium - 2025-09-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium - 2025-09-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium - 2025-09-12 10:00:00 ical