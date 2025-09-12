media release: The Center for Design and Material Culture is pleased to host the sixth annual Chipstone-CDMC Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium on Friday, September 12 at 10:00 AM. This fellowship program, in partnership with the Chipstone Foundation, offers undergraduate UW–Madison students an opportunity to conduct research in one of the three pillars of the CDMC: textiles, material culture, and design. Additional information about the 2025 cohort of fellows is forthcoming. This program will be held in-person in the Wisconsin Idea Room (1199) in Nancy Nicholas Hall. This will also be available to watch online.