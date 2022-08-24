media release: The Center for Design and Material Culture is pleased to host the third annual Chipstone-CDMC Undergraduate Research Fellowship Symposium on Wednesday, August 24 at 10AM. This fellowship program, in partnership with the Chipstone Foundation, offers undergraduate UW-Madison students an opportunity to conduct research in one of the three pillars of the CDMC: textiles, material culture, and design thinking. The 2022 fellowship cohort includes five fellows each studying in one of those three pillars.