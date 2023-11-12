Chitravina N Ravikiran with Rhapsodie Quartet, Vinod Seetharaman, Sai Ragavan, Ben Jaeger, Vel Phillips Memorial Band

× Expand courtesy Melharmony Music A person and an Indian musical instrument. Indian master Chitravina N Ravikiran is appearing in Madison.

press release: A unique confluence featuring Chitravina N Ravikiran with Madison Symphony Orchestra’s Rhapsodie Quartet players Suzanne Beia, Violin, Laura Burns, Violin, Christopher Dozoryst, Viola, Karl Lavine, Cello & guest artists David Scholl & Ben Jaeger. The entire event is a fundraiser for Climate Justice & Climate Action by Planet Symphony for Environment (PSE).

This exciting three-dimensional event highlights two geniuses Tyagaraja from the Indian Classical tradition & Mozart from the Western Classical arena. The concert includes works of these composers (as well as those influenced by Tyagaraja such as Patnam Subramania Iyer) performed in their respective styles before a grand coming together of all artists for a Melharmonic Finale of Tyagaraja’s works, arranged by by Ravikiran.

The event also includes Vel Phillips Memorial High School Band and other Indian musicians’ performances of works of Tyagaraja and a short scholarly discussion on works of Tyagaraja and Mozart by Revathi Subramanian and Steve Kurr.