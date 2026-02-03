Chitwing Ng reception

UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

media release: February 3-9: Between Three by Chitwing Ng at Gallery 7 of the Humanities Building. Attend the Opening Day Reception February 3 from 6:30 to 8pm as Ng presents their solo exhibition evaluation review of their creative work to qualify for advancement in the MFA program, and view the work and research by our newest cohort of developing artists.

