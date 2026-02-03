Chitwing Ng
UW Humanities Building-Gallery Seven 455 N. Park St., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
media release: February 3-9: Between Three by Chitwing Ng at Gallery 7 of the Humanities Building. Attend the Opening Day Reception February 3 from 6:30 to 8pm as Ng presents their solo exhibition evaluation review of their creative work to qualify for advancement in the MFA program, and view the work and research by our newest cohort of developing artists.
Art Exhibits & Events