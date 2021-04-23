ONLINE: Chloe Agostino

Mead Witter School of Music livestream concert, via the YouTube page. Your support helps stream live events at the Hamel Music Center. If you can, please consider giving a gift at https://www.supportuw.org/giveto/schoolofmusic

media release: Hamel Music Center I Collins Recital Hall. No in-person attendance.

Program

Espoir (Charles Fuster) Cécile Chaminade (1857-1944)

Viens, mon bien-aimé (Armand Lafrique)

Rosemonde (Marc Constantin)

L’été (Édouard Guinand)

Tensho (Carles Duarte Montserrat) Anna Cazurra (b. 1965)

Respirar el món

Duem al rostre

La sang de l’aire

Rere la nit

Ja no existeix

El cel

Intermission

Four Poems of Nikita Gill (Nikita Gill) Melissa Dunphy (b. 1980)

Me Too

Sorcery

From the Ashes She Became

You Have Become a Forest

3 Lieder Op. 12 Liebesfrühling (Friedrich Rückert) Clara Schumann (1819-1896)

Er ist gekommen in Sturm und Regen

Warum willst du and’re fragen

Liebst du um Schönheit

……….

Chloe Agostino, mezzo-soprano, graduated from East Carolina University with a BM in Voice Performance and a BM in Music Education in 2019. While at ECU, Chloe studied with Dr. Jami Rhodes and was a part of the internationally renowned East Carolina University Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. James Franklin. Chloe enjoys being on stage and has performed the title role of Gilbert and Sullivan’s “Iolanthe,” St. Mathilde in Francis Poulenc’s “The Dialogues of the Carmelites,” and Charlotte in Stephen Sondheim’s “A Little Night Music”.

During her last year at ECU, Chloe had the opportunity to perform two recitals featuring works by Ravel, Debussy, Messiaen, Schubert, Wolf, Bolcom, and Bernstein. While at UW Madison, Chloe has studied under Dr. Julia Rottmayer and worked with Opera director David Ronis. Chloe’s passion for performing opera grew as she sang the roles of Hermia in Benjamin Britten’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and Dorabella in W.A. Mozart’s “Così fan tutte”. She looks forward to sharing with you her Masters Recital program showcasing all women composers.