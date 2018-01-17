press release:

OFFSITE Book Launch at Cooper's Tavern

Chloe Benjamin

author of The Immortalists

Wednesday, Jan 17th, 7:00pm

Join the Wisconsin Book Festival and Chloe Benjamin for the Madison launch of THE IMMORTALISTS! Books will be available from A Room of One's Own, and Coopers will provide good old Wisconsin refreshments. There might even be a book cover cake. Reading and Q&A to be followed by party!

About Chloe Benjamin:Chloe Benjamin is the author of the novels The Immortalists and The Anatomy of Dreams, which received the Edna Ferber Fiction Book Award and was longlisted for the 2014 Center for Fiction First Novel Prize. A San Francisco native, Benjamin is a graduate of Vassar College and of the University of Wisconsin, where she received her MFA in fiction. She lives with her husband in Madison, Wisconsin.

About THE IMMORTALISTS: It's 1969 in New York City's Lower East Side, and word has spread of the arrival of a mystical woman, a traveling psychic who claims to be able to tell anyone the day they will die. The Gold children--four adolescents on the cusp of self-awareness--sneak out to hear their fortunes.The prophecies inform their next five decades. Golden-boy Simon escapes to the West Coast, searching for love in '80s San Francisco; dreamy Klara becomes a Las Vegas magician, obsessed with blurring reality and fantasy; eldest son Daniel seeks security as an army doctor post-9/11; and bookish Varya throws herself into longevity research, where she tests the boundary between science and immortality. A sweeping novel of remarkable ambition and depth, The Immortalists probes the line between destiny and choice, reality and illusion, this world and the next. It is a deeply moving testament to the power of story, the nature of belief, and the unrelenting pull of familial bonds.