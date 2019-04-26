press release: The 2019 Russell and Paula Panczenko MFA Prize has been awarded to Chloe Darke. Darke’s work suggests historic or perhaps futuristic medical apparatus: a row of simple, linear tweezer-like silver implements could be jewelry; a series of slightly smaller items presented on a tray; tubes with small containers attached.

April 26 to June 16 | Leslie and Johanna Garfield Galleries.

Friday, April 26 5:30–7:30 p.m. Opening Reception Refreshments • live music • cash bar, Mead Witter Lobby