Chloe Louise, Allison Ekyholt, Conor Brennan, Suko, Nate Meng

press release: $5 ADV / $10 DOS

Safe Space

Hearing, writing, and playing music teaches us emotional depth. People make art to express the human condition. But we use metaphor a lot and also sometimes it’s hard to hear what we’re saying especially if you only hear it once at a show.

Not this time.

This time, in individual sets, we’ll play songs that are close to us and tell you the stories behind them. The songs that make us hope and hurt, often in equal amounts. And some of us might cry. And some of us will definitely cry. But it’s our party so, you know, we can.