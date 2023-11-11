Chocolate & Cheese Walk
to
media release: The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) introduces their first ever Chocolate & Cheese Walk! Downtown Sun Prairie businesses that will be participating and handing out samples of our favorite snacks.
Standard tickets are $20 (plus processing fees) or you can purchase a family pack of 4 tickets for $60 (plus processing fees).
Online ticket sales will close Saturday, November 11 at 9 am.
Sponsored by Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, and Forever Yours Jewelry.
Event check-in is required and will be at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum (115 E. Main Street). Participants will receive a chocolate box to store their treats and an event map.
Participating Businesses:
- Carpe Diem Boutique
- Forever Yours Jewelry
- Meant to Bead LLC
- Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick
- The Wire Basket
- Beans n Cream Coffeehouse
- Fusion Dance Academy
- The LOOP Sun Prairie
- Budding Butterfly
- Nitty Gritty
- Razor Sharp Screen Printing & WI Apparel Co.
- Sun Prairie Historical Museum
- Salvatore's Tomato Pies
- Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery
- Glass Nickel Pizza
- Faded Roots Boutique
- American Diversity
*Tickets are not refundable or transferrable.