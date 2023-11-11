media release: The Sun Prairie Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) introduces their first ever Chocolate & Cheese Walk! Downtown Sun Prairie businesses that will be participating and handing out samples of our favorite snacks.

Standard tickets are $20 (plus processing fees) or you can purchase a family pack of 4 tickets for $60 (plus processing fees).

O﻿nline ticket sales will close Saturday, November 11 at 9 am.

Sponsored by Bank of Sun Prairie, Beans n Cream Coffeehouse, and Forever Yours Jewelry.

Event check-in is required and will be at the Sun Prairie Historical Museum (115 E. Main Street). Participants will receive a chocolate box to store their treats and an event map.

Participating Businesses:

- Carpe Diem Boutique

- Forever Yours Jewelry

- Meant to Bead LLC

- Sun Prairie Flowers by Hen & Chick

- The Wire Basket

- Beans n Cream Coffeehouse

- Fusion Dance Academy

- The LOOP Sun Prairie

- Budding Butterfly

- Nitty Gritty

- Razor Sharp Screen Printing & WI Apparel Co.

- Sun Prairie Historical Museum

- Salvatore's Tomato Pies

- Eddie's Alehouse & Eatery

- Glass Nickel Pizza

- Faded Roots Boutique

- American Diversity

*Tickets are not refundable or transferrable.