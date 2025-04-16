Chocolate & Coffee Tasting and Digging into Native Plants — for the birds!

What do coffee, chocolate, gardening, and our wonderful windows have in common? Besides being some of our favorite things, they also represent important and meaningful ways that you can have a positive impact on the birds we love!

Join us in sampling free Bird-Friendly coffee and chocolates and light appetizers. Explore and share native plants we can add to our yards, balconies and patios to boost birds, and other ways we can keep them safe in our neighborhoods.

Location change: Please note the new location for this event is the beautiful Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestras (WYSO) building at 1118 E. Washington Ave. — home to an excellent display of bird-safe glass.

The event will include three short presentations (5-7 minutes each) about:

1. supporting birds through gardening with native plants,

2. preventing birds from flying into windows, and

3. how the Smithsonian Bird Friendly® coffee and chocolate certifications protect birds in their winter habitats.

During this event, attendees will get to:

- taste delicious Bird Friendly coffee from one of Wisconsin's first certified roasters, Barnwood Coffee of Two Rivers, and purchase some to take home if desired,

- taste-test Bird Friendly certified chocolate from three artesian chocolatiers,

- peruse native plant catalogs and learn about our Native Plant Sale,

- take home a free native plant (species to be determined)

- see, touch, and share easy ways to keep birds from flying into windows, including taking home a window treatment kit for a small donation.

Registration is free, but requested to ensure we have enough materials and products for all attendees: https://swibirds.org/all-events/2025/4/16/coffee-plants-windows-birds