Chocolate Truffles

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

6 pm, 12/4 or 12/11.

press release: Chocolate Truffles Punky will demonstrate how quick and easy truffles are to make for the upcoming holidays. The key is using a good quality, dark chocolate for the richest taste. Sample an assortment of flavors. Limited to 14.

Registration begins Tuesday, November 20. Register in person, online, or call 246-4547.

608-246-4547
