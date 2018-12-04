Chocolate Truffles
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
6 pm, 12/4 or 12/11.
press release: Chocolate Truffles Punky will demonstrate how quick and easy truffles are to make for the upcoming holidays. The key is using a good quality, dark chocolate for the richest taste. Sample an assortment of flavors. Limited to 14.
Registration begins Tuesday, November 20. Register in person, online, or call 246-4547.
