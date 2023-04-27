Chocolate Walk

media release: Purchase your $15 ticket and receive a chocolate box and walkable “Sweet Stop” map beginning at Rowe Pottery, visiting each location as you fill your box and enjoy chocolate experiences and Cambridge businesses.

Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite on March 27, and only 100 tickets will be issued.

Proceeds from this event will help fund Cambridge Christmas.

Participating businesses include:

Cambridge Market // Creekside Art, Antiques, and Treasures // Sacred Rythms Healing Arts & Retreat// Premiere Couture // Tobi Bolt - Mary Kay Consultant // Rowe Pottery // Plans in Paradise // Avid GardenerStephanie Locetta Art // Details Boutique // Revive Salt Room & Sauna // Ruby Rose Gallery //Hayley Martin Photography // Cambridge Inn on Main // The Garment Shop // Monet's Garden FloralC﻿ountry Life Hemp // Forward Pharmacy // Plow // Keystone Grill // Amanda Reed Skincare // Millie's Coffee & Eatery // Cash & Olive's