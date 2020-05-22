press release: ChocolateFest focuses on family fun thru a carnival like atmosphere filled with roving performers, a wide variety of bands and entertainment, lumber jacks, puppet shows, candy wrapper fashion show, chocolate carving contests, vendor demonstrations, samples, great food, rides, and tons of chocolate!

From its beginnings 30 years ago, some things have not changed. ChocolateFest is still run entirely by volunteers to serve as a conduit for civic groups, charities and non-profit groups to join forces and generate revenue that will benefit their cause. We are proud of what ChocolateFest represents … a community of “givers” supporting area causes.

Tickets at the gate: Adult – $8 • Children 5-12 years old – $5 Children 4 and younger – Free