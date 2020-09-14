ONLINE: Choice Words: Writers on Abortion

press release: A Room of One's Own, in collaboration with POWERS (Pregnancy Options WI: Education, Resources, Support); Women's Medical Fund WI, Persist - Progressive Women Activists of Washington County, and the Black Earth Institute, presents a virtual conversation via Zoom between contributors to the new essay collection Choice Words: Writers on Abortion!

Choice Words editor and acclaimed feminist poet and author Annie Finch, as well as Choice Words writers/contributors Manisha Sharma, Alina Stefanescu, Desiree Cooper, and Nicole Walker, will perform readings from the book, participate in a discussion, and answer your questions! The first major anthology about abortion, Choice Words spans six continents with work by Margaret Atwood, Gwendolyn Brooks, Langston Hughes, Ursula K. LeGuin, Audre Lorde, Joyce Carol Oates, Ntozake Shange, Gloria Steinem, Amy Tan, Lindy West, Mary Wollstonecraft, and many more.

*** Please register at Eventbrite to receive Zoom link and access to event.

*** To learn how to use Choice Words: Writers on Abortion to build feminist community and create a culture of abortion without apology, check out Choice Words Action at https://choicewordsaction.org/

For purchase options: https://www.roomofonesown.com/event/choice-words-writers-abortion-roundtable-event