Choir of Trinity College Cambridge
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Named by Gramophone Magazine as one of the best choirs in the world, our season opens with the amazing Choir of Trinity College Cambridge. Conducted by Stephen Layton and accompanied on our Might Klais, this twenty-five voice choir will present a program of music spanning many centuries that will display their beauty of tone and depth of feeling. These rich voices will make this varied program soar through Overture Hall and leave everyone in the audience breathless.
– Greg Zelek
Virtuoso is the right word. I for one can’t immediately think of any more appropriate way of describing singing of such staggering accomplishment. – BBC Music Magazine
Sitting front and center at a recent Trinity Choir of Cambridge concert at Grace Cathedral was, sonically speaking, a heavenly experience. – The New York Times
Music Program:
Byrd | Sing joyfully
Byrd | O Lord, make thy servant, Elizabeth
Tallis | Salvator mundi
Purcell | Thou knowest, Lord
Pärt | Bogoróditse Dévo
Tavener | Mother of God, here I stand
Kalinnikov | Bogoróditse Dévo
Parsons | Ave Maria
Lauridsen | O magnum mysterium
Mäntyjärvi | Stuttgarter Psalmen
Howells | Take him, earth, for cherishing
Howells | Trinity St Paul’s