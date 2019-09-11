press release: Named by Gramophone Magazine as one of the best choirs in the world, our season opens with the amazing Choir of Trinity College Cambridge. Conducted by Stephen Layton and accompanied on our Might Klais, this twenty-five voice choir will present a program of music spanning many centuries that will display their beauty of tone and depth of feeling. These rich voices will make this varied program soar through Overture Hall and leave everyone in the audience breathless.

– Greg Zelek

Virtuoso is the right word. I for one can’t immediately think of any more appropriate way of describing singing of such staggering accomplishment. – BBC Music Magazine

Sitting front and center at a recent Trinity Choir of Cambridge concert at Grace Cathedral was, sonically speaking, a heavenly experience. – The New York Times

Music Program:

Byrd | Sing joyfully

Byrd | O Lord, make thy servant, Elizabeth

Tallis | Salvator mundi

Purcell | Thou knowest, Lord

Pärt | Bogoróditse Dévo

Tavener | Mother of God, here I stand

Kalinnikov | Bogoróditse Dévo

Parsons | Ave Maria

Lauridsen | O magnum mysterium

Mäntyjärvi | Stuttgarter Psalmen

Howells | Take him, earth, for cherishing

Howells | Trinity St Paul’s