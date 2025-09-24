media release: Sure we like music, but we also like MOVIES! We’re back with another MOVIE PARTY in our Sidecar Lounge, presented and handpicked by our new pals from Four Star Video Rental! A celebration of cinema in a lively social setting, with free popcorn and great vibes.

This round we’ll be showing the lesser known but critically acclaimed 1984 romantic comedy “Choose Me”. We’ll toss the movie on about 7pm — gather your friends and come hang!