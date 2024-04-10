media release: Our April Triad program is Choosing a Financial Advisor and will be presented by Lucas Marty, a financial advisor with Wealth Distribution Strategies in Verona. The program is April 10 at 10:00 AM via Zoom.

Finding a financial advisor is easy, there are a lot out there, but finding the right advisor for you is much more difficult to accomplish. So, what should you look for? What do the various financial designations mean for your advisor, and how do they work with your particular situation? This program will cover the numerous criteria to consider when looking for an advisor.

Lucas Marty is a UW-Madison graduate with a bachelor's degree in Consumer Science focusing on personal finance. He has earned the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF®) designations. His primary area of practice is retirement planning and investment management.

To receive the Zoom link, email at TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.