media release: Voters in the state will be tasked once again with choosing a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice in April after the seat was left open by Ann Walsh Bradley, who announced her retirement in April 2024.

The League of Women of Dane County (LWVDC) recognizes the importance of the race and educating the public on the seat of justice and how to analyze a candidate. LWVDC will host a webinar: Choosing a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice on Feb. 6 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The league has assembled a panel of experts to take questions from the public, including: Robert Yablon law professor at UW Law School; Judge Paul Higginbotham; and Jeff Mandell general counsel of Law Forward. Attorney Marilyn Townsend will moderate.

Yablon will address the task of judging a Supreme Court candidate. Higginbotham’s topic will discuss the role campaign finance plays in the elections and Mandell will talk about what the 2025-2026 Wisconsin Supreme court docket will look like.

The event is free to the public. To register for the webinar, go to: https://bit.ly/40Rrs93.

About the Wisconsin Supreme Court

• The state’s highest court

• Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices serve 10 year terms

• The court consists of seven justices

• They are elected in April and take office in August

• The seat is non partisan

• There are no term limits

• They choose, among themselves, a chief justice every two years

• Justices decide what cases to review

To learn more about the race, visit 411.org.