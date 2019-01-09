Choosing Madison's Mayor

press release: Seven candidates have announced that they will run to be Madison’s next mayor and if all of them successfully file to run in early 2019, it will create the city’s largest mayoral primary field since 1997 when Sue Bauman and Wayne Bigelow advanced out of an 8-person field.

Who will you vote for this time?

A great way to make a decision is to hear the candidates in a live, 90-minute debate organized and led by the Cap Times as part of our Cap Times Talks series. We will cover a wide range of issues with the candidates.

Come back to the Barrymore the following week, too, on Wednesday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. to hear a debate among the candidates about arts issues led by the Arts + Literature Laboratory and Tone Madison.

Both events are free and open to the public.

As of November, those who have said they will run for mayor are:

Maurice Cheeks

Nick Hart

Brenda Konkel

Toriana Pettaway

Satya Rhodes-Conway

Raj Shukla

Paul Soglin