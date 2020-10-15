ONLINE: Chopin it Up with Ms. Catherine

Look for the live stream link on the top of our FB page, our YoutTube channel, or website on the day of the event.

press release: Coda Vision TV is excited to introduce a fun opportunity! Join us for an evening of storytelling, laughs and genuine conversation with our new community member and friend Ms. Catherine!

On Chopin it up with Ms. Catherine will be joined by special guests who will discuss various different topics which will include personal life journies we think you will find relatable.

Tune in for this wild ride of exclucive conversation happening nowhere on the interwebs quite like this!

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

