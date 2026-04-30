Chris Calogero, Emily Winter
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
media release: Join us for an in-person night filled with hilarious jokes and great vibes at Stand Up Comedy with Chris Calogero & Emily Winter. These two comedic talents will have you rolling in the aisles with their sharp wit and funny stories. Don’t miss this chance to see some top-notch comedy live!
$10/ $15 Day of Show
Info
Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
Comedy