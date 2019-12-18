Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon (John Denver tribute), Kerosene Kites
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The ultimate John Denver Tribute. A visual and musical journey down memory lane with all of your favorite John Denver classics like “Sunshine on My Shoulders“, “Annie’s Song“, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy“”Take Me Home, Country Roads” in a Rocky Mountain Christmas starring Chris Collins and Boulder Junction.
Madison's very own Kerosene Kites to perform a special Christmas themed set!
