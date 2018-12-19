Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon (John Denver tribute), Kerosene Kites

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The ultimate John Denver Tribute. A visual and musical journey down memory lane with all of your favorite John Denver classics like “Sunshine on My Shoulders“, “Annie’s Song“, “Thank God I’m a Country Boy“”Take Me Home, Country Roads” in a Rocky Mountain Christmas starring Chris Collins and Boulder Junction.

Madison's very own Kerosene Kites to perform a special Christmas themed set!

High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-268-1122
