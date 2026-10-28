Chris Elinchev reception

media release: Photographer Chris Elinchev presents The Deer Hunters, a photographic portrait series exploring the people behind one of Wisconsin's most enduring traditions. Rather than focusing on the hunt or the trophy, Elinchev turns his camera toward the hunters themselves. The Deer Hunters brings together hunters of different ages and backgronds.Elenchev says "I wanted to photograph these hunters as they were in the moment. I did not manipulate anyone. I let them be whoever they wanted do be."The resulting portraits avoid judgement or easy conclusions. Together, these images form a broader portrait of community and belonging, and of the ways people connect to the places they call home.The exhibit can be viewed at the PhotoMidwest Gallery from November 2 through December 31.

Opening reception: November 5, 7-9 pm.

PhotoMidwest Gallery; open Saturdays, 12-4 PM, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison, WI 53711

You can view the exhibit online here, or visit PhotoMidwest.