Wild Hog in the Woods concert. $2 members, $4 non-members, plus tips to the performer(s).

media release: Chris Farrell is a veteran of Chicago's Earl of Old Town singer-songwriter scene dating back to the days of John Prine and Steve Goodman. He spent forty years as a faculty member of the Old Town School of Folk Music.

Some other memorable club appearances over the years have been The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Folk City in New York, Somebody Else's Troubles in Chicago, Fitzgerald's in Chicago and The Birchmere in Alexandria, Virginia. Presenting finely crafted songs with solid finger-picking, beautiful melodies and rich vocals, he easily flows from ballads to satire, from humor to social commentary, while always finding time for the sweet tunes you'll hum on the way home.

FREE PARKING: Across the street in the Wil-Mar parking lot. Weather Cancellations are announced on our Facebook page.