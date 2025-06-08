Chris Fink & John Porcellino

media release: Communication is proud to host writer Chris Fink and cartoonist/illustrator John Porcellino, who will be reading from their book Forage Like a Bear.

This will be followed by a Q&A and signing. This is a free event, and books will be available to purchase.

Forage Like a Bear (Bored Wolves, 2025) - $18.00

The Book

Forage Like a Bear: Gentle micro-essays on Nature, Family, and Life by Chris Fink, editor of the Beloit Fiction Journal and author of Farmer's Almanac and Add This to the List of Things That You Are. These short, luminous works are based on radio essays created for Northern Public Radio in DeKalb, Illinois, and illustrated with simple drawings by King-Cat's John Porcellino.

The Author & Illustrator

Chris Fink is a professor of English and Environmental Studies at Beloit College. He is the author of Farmer's Almanac, A Work of Fiction. He was a founding faculty member of the Master of Fine Arts program at San Jose State University, where he taught for five years. He received the 2003 Silicon Valley Artist’s Grant and founded the John Steinbeck Award for the Short Story. (WNIJ)

John Porcellino was born in Chicago in 1968, and has been writing, drawing, and publishing minicomics, comics, and graphic novels for over thirty years. His celebrated self-published series King-Cat Comics, begun in 1989, has inspired a generation of cartoonists. According to artist Chris Ware, "John Porcellino's comics distill, in just a few lines and words, the feeling of simply being alive." (Drawn and Quarterly)