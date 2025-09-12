media release: Chris Fleming has a new hour special out on Peacock titled HELL. He has amassed over 80 million views on his Youtube channel and has appeared in Abbott Elementary, LOOT, Comedy Central’s CORPORATE, Waffles and Mochi, Netflix’s Last Laugh as well as voicing characters in the Great North, Adventure Time, Summer Camp Island and Bigtop Burger. The Huffington Post has called him “perhaps one of the best things on the internet.” Of his live show, Chortle says, “you can’t take your eyes off this unpredictable, exciting performer.” “Glorious absurdity” boasts the New York Times, “a master of his craft” according to AVClub, and “truly one of a kind” -Paste Magazine. Splitsider says, “a madman and I think, genius.” According to Vulture, “equal parts imagination and inferiority complex, a combination that has led him to create some of the most bizarrely funny performance art taking place online and onstage today.”