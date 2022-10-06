Podcast recording 7 pm; standup show 9:30 pm. $20/$15.

media release: “One of our great cultural commentators on comedy/tragedy juxtapositions.” – NPR

New Jersey based Chris Gethard is a stand-up comedian, author and the host of the popular podcast, Beautiful/Anonymous. He is known for his 2018 HBO special, CAREER SUICIDE produced Judd Apatow, and TruTV’s THE CHRIS GETHARD SHOW, which was an interactive, off-the-rails talk show that stretched the limits of what is possible on late-night television. Just a few years ago, Chris drew acclaim in his starring role opposite Mike Birbiglia, in the indie hit, DON’T THINK TWICE. Chris currently recurs on SPACEFORCE for Netflix and has been recognized for his appearances on THE OFFICE, PARKS & REC, and NPR’s THIS AMERICAN LIFE.

Beautiful Anonymous Podcast

Chris tweets out a phone number. Thousands of people try to call. He talks to one of them for an hour. They never tell him their name. He is not allowed to hang up. That’s it. It’s a simple idea, but it’s turned into a thing that a whole lot of people love. Sometimes it’s funny. Often it’s dark. It’s a joy every time and a constant reminder that every single person has a story, and that we don’t often enough slow down to hear them.