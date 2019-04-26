press release: Chris Lake received his first Grammy nomination for collaborating with Deadmuau5 on the album “4x4=12” back in 2012. Known for his hit “Operator ft. Dances With White Girls” in 2017, Chris Lake gained support from almost every house DJ- from Claude Vonstroke and Green Velvet to Disclosure and Duke Dumont. Chris Lake’s credits include several Billboard chart-toppers, a platinum record, a Grammy nomination, a successful record label, and a Midas touch for supporting emerging talent.