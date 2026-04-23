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Don’t miss a note of pure vocal brilliance as viral sensation Chris Mann pays tribute to the voices that have set the gold standard throughout the ages and delivers intoxicating arrangements of classics that have critics hailing him as “one of the best male vocalists in the world.”

This tour de force concert brings together the most iconic voices in music history, from the timeless elegance of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra to the modern brilliance of Michael Bublé and John Legend.

Part of Overture’s Cabaret series

Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with a gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers.

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