Chris Mann
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release:
Don’t miss a note of pure vocal brilliance as viral sensation Chris Mann pays tribute to the voices that have set the gold standard throughout the ages and delivers intoxicating arrangements of classics that have critics hailing him as “one of the best male vocalists in the world.”
This tour de force concert brings together the most iconic voices in music history, from the timeless elegance of Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra to the modern brilliance of Michael Bublé and John Legend.
Part of Overture’s Cabaret series
Our historic Capitol Theater is turned into an elegant cabaret with a gourmet dinner on stage followed by must-see performers.
Additional Show Details
- Lobby opens at 6:30pm. For more details, visit our arrival and security page.
- For more details on accessible show services and building amenities, view our accessibility page.
- Ticket prices for this event are inclusive of fees – what you see is what you pay.
- Questions? Email our ticket office at tickets@overture.org or call 608.258.4141.