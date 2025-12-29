Chris Miedaner reception

media release: Chris Miedaner's "Shadows of the City" exhibit captures New York City's culture and cityscapes; the moments of commotion, as well as quiet reflection, day to day, all paying tribute to people who bring it to life, revealing its dynamic personality.

Chris Miedaner, a Madison photographer, lived in New York City from 2007 to 2020. He is the founder and president of Domino Film Photo Mag, a monthly publication featuring only black-and-white film photography. The magazine is viewed by nearly 2 million B&W enthusiasts per month, according to Meta.

Reception, Thursday, February 5th, 7-9 PM

PhotoMidwest Gallery; open Saturdays, 12-4 PM, 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison, WI 53711