Chris Morrissey Quartet

media release: ALL presents acclaimed New York-based jazz bassist Chris Morrissey on Thursday, July 7 at 7pm, in support of his 5th release: Impact Winter Formal. Named a “Rising Star of Electric Bass” in this year’s Downbeat Critic’s Poll and called "...the shape of things to come for bassists and bandleaders" by JazzTimes, Morrissey is a musician with an uncanny ability to blend styles and genres. He’s as adept as a singer-songwriter as an improvising jazz musician and composer. Morrissey will be joined by his New York band: Charlotte Greve (alto sax and voice), Marco Bolfelli (guitar), and William Campbell (drums).

Advance tickets $15 ($10 students/ALL members) online until two hours before the show. Tickets $20 at the door for everyone. Doors open at 6:30pm.