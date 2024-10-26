Chris Mosley (album release)

media release: Based in Madison via Boston, Portland, and Austin, Chris Mosley is a guitarist/composer/producer who has been writing, recording and performing music for over 20 years. His playing style is rooted in progressive jazz language, with overtones of blues grit, world-folk melodicism, and reverb-soaked spaciousness.

Mosley was raised in Austin, Texas, and attended Berklee College of Music, where he studied with greats Mick Goodrick, Dave Fiucynski, and Joe Lovano. His wide-ranging work moves through the spaces of modern jazz, folk songwriting, experimental microtonal, psych-rock, soul, and Latin fusion - all connected by the thread of a singular musical sensibility.

Chris Mosley is releasing his new album 'Tribunal' on Oct. 11 and has his CD release party on Oct. 26, at Cafe CODA

https://chrismosleymusic.com/tribunal

'Tribunal' - an instrumental psych-jazz guitar record feat. bassist Damian Erskine and drummer Wayne Salzmann II, is Mosley’s 7th studio album as bandleader. Eight compositions built for exploratory improvisation, the album is a tour of colors, textures, stories and lines. A broad jazz guitar sound is joined by the other-worldly vibes of fretless guitar, microtonal(36edo) guitar and a mini Korg synth, floating atop the effortless grooves of Erskine’s 5-string bass and Salzmann’s kit.

Chris Mosley - electric, acoustic, fretless, 36tone guitars Korg synth

Damian Erskine - 5 string bass, fretless bass

Wayne Salzmann II - drums

Tickets: $15 (online) $20 (door)