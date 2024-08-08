Chris Powers
to
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
via harmonybarandgrill.com
Chris Powers and mandolin.
Chris Powers
media release: Chris Powers received Mandolin Player of the Year in 2022 from the Madison Area Music Awards. He is known as the Class-Grass guitarist in the band GRAMINY, and for his many mandolins and lead vocals in the Old Tin Can String Band. No cover.
.
Info
harmonybarandgrill.com
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music