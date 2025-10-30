Chris Rottmayer (album release)

media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory welcomes pianist Chris Rottmayer to celebrate the release of his new album, Playing Favorites, on Thursday, October 30, 7:00pm. Advance tickets are $15 for general admsision or $10 for ALL members or students with a valid ID. Advance tickets available at Brown Paper Tickets. General admission at the door is $20 for everyone.

Chris Rottmayer is a jazz pianist, composer, and jazz vibraphonist living in Madison, Wisconsin. Chris has been a freelance jazz pianist since 1990, was a pianist for Walt Disney World from 1999 to 2020, and has released three albums as a leader: Reactive Synthesis (2013), Sunday at Pilars (2019), and So In Love (2020). Chris is currently the instructor of jazz piano at the University of South Florida, where he has taught since 2007, and is pursuing a DMA in Piano Performance at the University of Wisconsin- Madison where he holds a teaching assistantship in the theory department. (Source: chrisrottmayer.com)