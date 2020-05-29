ONLINE: Chris Rottmayer

press release: 5/29:  STREAMIN' AT THE HAVEN: LIVE FROM HOME WITH CHRIS ROTTMAYER.  Madison based jazz pianist and current doctoral student at UW-Madison, Chris will present a solo piano concert of songs from living composers; some widely known and some far less familiar. Come, listen, and celebrate living composers!  7pm.  Co-hosted by the Madison Music Collective, Greater Madison Jazz Consortium and Arts + Literature Laboratory.  Watch live on ALL's Facebook Page: https://facebook.com/artlitlab

