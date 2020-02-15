Chris Rottmayer Trio

press release: Chris Rottmayer is a DMA student at UW-Madison, studying jazz piano performance. Chris also is the Instructor of Jazz Piano at the University of South Florida, a position he has held since 2007.

Chris is a jazz pianist, jazz composer, and educator with a 20+ year career. He is currently a Cast Member/Staff Pianist for Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL, a freelance jazz pianist, and a TA in both jazz studies and music theory at UW-Madison, Mead Witter School of Music. Chris has released two albums as a leader: Reactive Synthesis (2013) and Sunday at Pilars (2019).

