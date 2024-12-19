7:30 pm on 12/19 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 12/20-21. $20-$15.

media release: Growing up on the mean streets of Iowa, Chris knew that he either had to take up stand up comedy or join the notorious Midwest gang known as “The Farmers.”

Described as “hilarious” by his mom, and “not good at sports” by his dad, Chris takes pride in his immature and lovable style. His act covers hard hitting issues like squirrels, sandwiches, and his twin boys.

Learn how to pronounce this comic’s last name, and then remember it forever! Chris Schlichting is sure to leave you laughing, and wanting more.