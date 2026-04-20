media release: Come down to The Loft at 132 on Friday, April 24, for drinks and laughs. Show starts at 7pm and there is no cover charge. Groups of 8 or more are encouraged to reserve seating. Our headliner is Chris Schlicting.

Growing up on the mean streets of Iowa, Chris Schlichting knew that he either had to take up standup comedy or join the notorious Midwest gang known as “The Farmers.” His act covers hard hitting issues like squirrels, sandwiches, and his twin boys. He has been featured on SiriusXM, The Bob and Tom Show, and has a Drybar Comedy Special. Doors open at 4.