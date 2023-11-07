Chris Stapleton listening party

media release: We'll be hosting an instore listening party for the new Chris Stapleton album "Higher" on Tuesday Nov. 7 at 3pm! It’s your chance to hear the album for the first time before its release date on Friday Nov. 10th. There will be free posters for everyone who attends and a prize drawing for t-shirts, coozies, totes, and more!

Note: the new album won’t be available for purchase until its release date, but we’ll be taking pre-orders during the party!