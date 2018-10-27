Christ The Solid Rock Baptist Church 15th Anniversary Celebration

press release: Christ The Solid Rock Baptist Church (CTSRBC) "The Church where everybody is somebody" is celebrating our 15th anniversary year of service to God and the Madison community. Pastor Torey Franklin, Forth Worth, Texas, will be our guest speaker. Entertainment featuring Sis. Lawren Brianna Ware, pianist, violinist and composer, 2017 Overture "Rising Stars" competition Award Winner of the Grand Prize, will serenade us will music. In addition, CTSRBC dance ministries will perform and much, much more!