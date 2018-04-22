Christian Bonner, Shuk-Ki-Wong

UW Mead Witter School of Music concert.

press release: Christian Bonner, a 2nd year BME clarinet student in his first year studying with Professor Alicia Lee will perform an undergraduate degree recital consisting of the following works: Chansons de la Nature pour la Clarinette by Jenni Brandon, Rhapsody for Clarinet by Wilson Osborne, Sonata Op. 120, No. 1 by Johannes Brahms, and Klarinettenkonzert Op. 36 by Franz Krommer. He will be joined by DMA student Shuk-Ki Wong on the piano.