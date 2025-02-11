Christian Cafe Auditions

media release: Last chance Auditions! Please email to schedule in person audition: Vcauley17@gmail.com

HIP HOP JESUS CASTING CALL:

Looking for Actors, Rappers, Singers, Performers, & Dancers

Description: Hip-Hop Jesus is a groundbreaking play that blends the power of the Gospel with the energy and vibrancy of hip-hop culture. We are seeking diverse and dynamic performers who can bring the characters to life through rap, song, and dance. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a unique theatrical experience that reimagines the story of Jesus Christ for modern audiences:

FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO: christiancafemusic.com/hiphopjesus or email: Vcauley17@gmail.com

Main Characters:

1 Teacher – The narrator who tells the story of Jesus in a modern, hip-hop-infused way.

2 Jesus – The central figure, performing miracles, teaching, being tempted, crucified, and resurrected.

3 Matthew – One of Jesus' disciples, portrayed humorously, engaging in banter with the teacher.

4 John the Baptist – The forerunner of Jesus, baptizing people and rebuking the Pharisees.

5 Satan/Devil – Tempts Jesus in the wilderness.

Students in Detention (Rap Battle Participants):

6 Kid 1 – Starts the rap battle, witty and sarcastic.

7 Kid 2 – Engages in the rap battle, comedic and defensive.

8 Kid 3 – Involved in the discussion about Jesus, skeptical.

9 Kid 4 – Calls the teacher a "Jesus freak" and participates in skepticism.

10 Kid 5 – Joins in teasing but later shows curiosity about Jesus.

11 Kid 6 – Shows impatience with the story but remains engaged.

12 Kid 7 – Participates in the group discussions.

Biblical Figures & Religious Leaders:

13 Pharisees (Multiple) – Religious leaders opposing Jesus and John the Baptist.

14 Crowd of Jews – People being baptized by John and witnessing Jesus' ministry.

15 Disciples (Peter, James, John, Thomas, etc.) – Jesus' followers who learn from Him and later spread His teachings.

16 Mary – Likely Mary, the mother of Jesus, present during His miracles.

17 Mary Magdalene – Possibly present in the resurrection scene.

Supporting Characters in Key Scenes:

18 Roman Soldiers (Multiple) – Arrest Jesus, guard the tomb.

19 Pilate – The Roman governor who oversees Jesus' trial.

20 Chief Priests – Religious leaders who conspire against Jesus.

21 Angels – Appear at the tomb to announce Jesus' resurrection.

Other Potential Characters for Stage Presence:

22 People Being Healed – Representing those healed by Jesus.

23 Wedding Guests – Present at Jesus’ first miracle (turning water into wine).

24 Crowd of Listeners – Witness Jesus' teachings.