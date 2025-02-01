Christian Cafe Auditions

media release: Hip Hop Jesus is a groundbreaking play that blends the power of the Gospel with the energy and vibrancy of hip-hop culture. We are seeking diverse and dynamic performers who can bring the characters to life through rap, song, and dance. This is an exciting opportunity to be part of a unique theatrical experience that reimagines the story of Jesus Christ for modern audiences.

Looking for Actors, Rappers, Singers, Performers, & Dancers

Main Characters: Jesus – The central figure, calm, authoritative, and compassionate; John the Baptist – The fiery, passionate preacher who introduces Jesus & baptizes Him; The Devil – A sly, charismatic antagonist with a confident and sinister rap style; Mary, Mother of Jesus – Gentle yet resolute, she initiates Jesus' first miracle; Judas Iscariot – The conflicted disciple, his betrayal central to the drama. Pilate – The Roman governor, torn between justice and the will of the crowd; Peter – The bold and sometimes impulsive disciple, representing loyalty and redemption. Thomas – The doubting disciple, representing skepticism and faith; Extras: 12 Disciples, Classroom Teacher and Students.

FOR MORE QUESTIONS EMAIL: christiancafemusic@gmail.com

AUDITIONS: Jan 25th & Feb. 1st