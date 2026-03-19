media release: 18+ || $25 Advance || $30 Door || Doors 7 Show 8

The Baby Bats Parade

Featuring Christian Death, Gene Loves Jezebel, Black Season Witch

A new dark ritual rises this fall as four generations of gothic and post-punk visionaries unite for THE BABY BATS PARADE — a traveling celebration of shadow, romance, rebellion, and the ever-evolving spirit of goth culture.

Headlining the procession are deathrock pioneers Christian Death, the architects of theatrical gloom whose influence shaped an entire subculture. Joining them are UK alternative icons Gene Loves Jezebel, bringing their unmistakable blend of glam mystique and post-punk melody.

Adding avant-garde fire to the lineup, Mexico’s explosive Descartes a Kant deliver their genre-bending cabaret chaos — a collision of art rock, punk opera, and cinematic spectacle. Opening the ceremony is rising darkwave force Black Season Witch, conjuring hypnotic atmospheres and modern gothic intensity with their unholy union of classical and industrial tones.

THE BABY BATS PARADE is more than a tour — it's a rite of passage. From legacy fans who lived the birth of the movement to the new generation of baby bats discovering the beauty in darkness, this tour bridges eras in one immersive experience.

Expect dramatic stage production, decadent fashion, and a night where lace, leather, and eyeliner reign supreme.

The procession gathers soon. Dress accordingly.