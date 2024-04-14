Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Christian McLaughlin Elective Trumpet Recital

Program

The Hollow Men Vincent Persechetti

Quiet City Aaron Copland

Concerto for Trumpet Eric Ewazen

The Unanswered Question Charles Ives

Christian McLaughlin is currently pursuing an MM in trumpet performance at UW–Madison. He has his BM in trumpet performance and has been playing the trumpet since 2012. He has also participated in Drum Corps International performing in groups such as The Phantom Regiment and Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps.