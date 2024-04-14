Christian McLaughlin

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.

media release: Christian McLaughlin Elective Trumpet Recital

……

Program 

The Hollow Men      Vincent Persechetti

Quiet City       Aaron Copland

Concerto for Trumpet     Eric Ewazen

The Unanswered Question     Charles Ives

……

Christian McLaughlin is currently pursuing an MM in trumpet performance at UW–Madison. He has his BM in trumpet performance and has been playing the trumpet since 2012. He has also participated in Drum Corps International performing in groups such as The Phantom Regiment and Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps.

Info

UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Music
608-263-5615
Google Calendar - Christian McLaughlin - 2024-04-14 11:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Christian McLaughlin - 2024-04-14 11:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Christian McLaughlin - 2024-04-14 11:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Christian McLaughlin - 2024-04-14 11:30:00 ical