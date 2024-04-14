Christian McLaughlin
UW Hamel Music Center-Collins Recital Hall 740 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706
Mead Witter School of Music recital. Free.
media release: Christian McLaughlin Elective Trumpet Recital
……
Program
The Hollow Men Vincent Persechetti
Quiet City Aaron Copland
Concerto for Trumpet Eric Ewazen
The Unanswered Question Charles Ives
……
Christian McLaughlin is currently pursuing an MM in trumpet performance at UW–Madison. He has his BM in trumpet performance and has been playing the trumpet since 2012. He has also participated in Drum Corps International performing in groups such as The Phantom Regiment and Shadow Drum and Bugle Corps.