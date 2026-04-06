media release: Comedian Christian Royce comes to Madison, Wisconsin! Sunday, July 19th at The Rigby Pub!

Christian Royce is a young comic from Southeast Michigan who found his voice in the Ann Arbor/Detroit comedy scene before taking that energy to Chicago in 2019. Currently he’s a familiar face in the Windy City as a regular at Zanies, Laugh Factory, and The Lincoln Lodge Theater. He’s also a producer for the very popular F*ck You Show and has been seen opening for Al Jackson, Joe List & Dave Attell.

In a moment where everyone’s searching for identity and clarity, Royce brings the perspective of an “internal outsider” — someone who’d rather connect with your spirit than your label. Whether you’re a suburban escapee, a stoner riding the green wave, or a quietly chaotic person mid‑breakup, he’s got something for you. He’s equal parts chaos, charisma, and cornball.

Meet your new favorite comic: Christian Royce.