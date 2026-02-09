Christian Ulloa reception

media release: Kayfabe: An MFA Qualifier Exhibition by Christian Ulloa

February 9 – 13, Backspace Gallery, Art Lofts, 111 N Frances St, Madison, WI

Reception: Thursday, February 12, 6-8pm

Christian Ulloa is a sculptor whose work employs humor and pop culture references to explore themes related to human performative nature. Ulloa creates meticulously crafted trompe-l’oeil sculptures that act as performative objects in themselves. His work often draws inspiration from the cultural spectacle as influenced by contemporary masculinity.