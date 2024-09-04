Christiana Miller, Mad Chad Canfield, Hailey Severson

media release: A Very Special Night For "Stellar Music & Social Gathering"

IndieTuneUp Each 1st Wednesday Of The Month, 6 PM to 9 M at the COPA Arts & Education Facility, 2841 Index Rd - Fitchburg, WI 53713

IndieTuneUp aims to bring you a "Most Unique" Up-Close, Intimate Music Listening Experience In A Fun, Casual and Relaxed Setting.

This Month's Featured Artist

Christiana Miller

Mad Chad Canfield

With Very Special Guest

Hailey Severson

Doors at the COPA Facility Open at 6PM for the "IndieTuneUp Social Hour+"

Where you will have the chance to "Meet, Mingle, Chat, Share" With other ITU Attendees As Well As The ITU Performers & Event Team!!

Performances Follow the ITU Social Hour+ 7:15 PM to 9 PM

It is recommended that you tell your friends! Yes... Please...Do!!

Thank You for Supporting IndieTuneUp Events, COPA & The Arts!!

ITU does not provide food or beverage for sale at our events. It is recommended that if you would like to enjoy your own favorite food and/or beverage during the show while at your table.....

that you pack & bring along your own

"personal picnic basket"